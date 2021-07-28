TODAY |

Kiwi men's eight into Olympic final after winning repechage

Source:  1 NEWS

The New Zealand men's eight have taken the hard road into the Olympic final after winning the repechage in Tokyo this afternoon.

The New Zealand men's eight in action at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Getty

The Kiwi rowers started strong at the Sea Forest Waterway, sitting second behind Great Britain by just 1.22 seconds after 500 metres.

That gap closed to just 0.15s seconds by the halfway mark, before they edged ahead by 0.22 seconds with 500m to go.

Despite Great Britain's attempts to pull head again in the final leg, New Zealand held them off to win with a time of 5:22.04 - 1.28 seconds clear of the British boat.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The men's eight fended off a challenge from Great Britain to take first place in the do-or-die race. Source: TVNZ

The two crews, along with the United States and Australia, earned spots in the final where the Netherlands and Germany await them after qualifying previously.

The men's eight result brings to an end a mostly successful day for Kiwi rowers on the water after Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne started the day with a silver medal in the women's double sculls.

That was followed up by a world record time by Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler in the women's pair semi-finals.

Earlier in the day, the men's double sculls and the women's quadruple sculls both finished second in their respective B finals while the men's pair bowed out of medal contention with a rough race in their semi.

Other Sport
Olympics
Rowing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Aussie Olympic hero jailed 25 years for drug smuggling
2
Women's pair break world record as they cruise into Olympic final
3
Kiwi tennis pair pull off stunning Olympic upset to advance to medal games
4
All Blacks Sevens advance to gold medal game with big win over GB
5
Simone Biles withdraws during final to 'protect mind, body'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

All Blacks Sevens advance to gold medal game with big win over GB

Kiwi rowers give each other medals at Olympic ceremony

Kiwis Donoghue, Osborne win silver in women's double sculls

Turkmen weightlifter wins country's first Olympic medal