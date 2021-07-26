Kiwi Hayden Wilde shows stunning sportsmanship, helps stricken winner after race

Moments after winning bronze for New Zealand in the triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics, Hayden Wilde came to the aide of stricken winner Kristian Blummenfelt.

Gold medalist Kristian Blummenfelt of Team Norway is helped up by bronze medalist Hayden Wilde of Team New Zealand following the Men's Individual Triathlon on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Source: Getty

Blummenfelt was struggling to get to his feet after his thrilling victory, using up all his energy in a final-leg burst that saw him claim gold for Norway.

After crossing the line in third place, Wilde rushed to help Blummenfelt, getting him to his feet with the help of an official.

"He can't move," said the commentator.

"He cannot walk another step. 51.5k's and maybe half a metre and that was it. He was done. He's now in the wheelchair just for the moment to calm down and cool down."

In an emotional post-race interview, 23-year-old Wilde explained what the medal meant to him.

“I am pretty happy. It was a good to get a medal back in triathlon,’' Wilde said after wiping away his tears.

“It was great for my coaches. That was definitely for my family and my dad as well. He passed away 12 years ago and never got to see me race. So... yeah. Cheers for everyone back home as well."