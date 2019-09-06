TODAY |

'Just having a look' – Luna Rossa 'spy' caught snapping Team NZ's new boat

He's not spying, he's just having a look - that's the line from Luna Rossa's photographer, caught taking pictures as Team New Zealand revealed their brand new AC75 for the 2021 America's Cup defence.

As the Kiwi syndicate today gave the first glimpse of their new boat for their cup defence, Luna Rossa sailor Jacopo Plazzi was pictured getting some snaps of what he'll be facing in 2021.

There in good spirits, seen yesterday talking to Team New Zealand's Glenn Ashby, Plazzi insists that what he's been sent to Auckland to do is commonplace in the sailing world.

"It's part of the game," he told 1 NEWS.

"There's a bunch of guys from all the teams going around the world to watch each other. We had the guys from Team New Zealand coming to Cagliari, some other people from the Americans.

"Spying is a big word for this just having a look at the first AC75 in the water."

With Luna Rossa bidding to win the America's Cup for the first time, Plazzi says that he's impressed with what he sees so far.

"It's a really nice boat, we're looking forward to seeing it in the water.

"All the guys want to know obviously what the defenders do, it's nice, we like what we see.

While allegations of spying may not go down well in other sporting codes, Plazzi insists that Team New Zealand are more than welcome to do the same once Luna Rossa's new boat hits the water.

"We respect each other. We know its part of the game, everybody wants to see the others.

"We work with maximum respect, within the rules, we're happy to welcome them whenever."

And Team NZ appeared to take it pretty well on their official Twitter account:

The Italian syndicate member likes what he sees so far from the Kiwi crew. Source: 1 NEWS
