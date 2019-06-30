Joseph Parker's bout with Dereck Chisora confirmed, heavyweights to face off in October in London

Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker has had his fight with British rival Dereck Chisora confirmed with the heavyweights set to square off in London in October.

Promoter Eddie Hearn announced this morning Parker and Chisora will square off on October 26 at the O2 Arena on the main card which also features Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor fighting for multiple super-lightweight titles, including the IBF and WBA belts.

Parker has only fought once in 2019, claiming a TKO win over Australian Alex Leapai in the US in June to move his career record to 26-2.

Chisora on the other hand has fought twice with wins over Senad Gashi and Artur Szpilka to move to 31-9.