TODAY |

Joseph Parker's bout with Dereck Chisora confirmed, heavyweights to face off in October in London

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Boxing
Joseph Parker

Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker has had his fight with British rival Dereck Chisora confirmed with the heavyweights set to square off in London in October.

Promoter Eddie Hearn announced this morning Parker and Chisora will square off on October 26 at the O2 Arena on the main card which also features Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor fighting for multiple super-lightweight titles, including the IBF and WBA belts.

Parker has only fought once in 2019, claiming a TKO win over Australian Alex Leapai in the US in June to move his career record to 26-2.

Chisora on the other hand has fought twice with wins over Senad Gashi and Artur Szpilka to move to 31-9.

More to come.

Joseph Parker and Alex Leapai Source: Photosport
More From
Other Sport
Boxing
Joseph Parker
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Players sinbinned for punching shake hands as Fiji edge out Tonga at Eden Park
2
'Why are we giving jobs to second-rate Kiwis?' - Alan Jones takes aim at Kiwis in Australian rugby
3
'Any takers?' Issac Luke posts public address to NRL clubs in search for new home with Warriors deal ending
4
Valentine Holmes takes spectacular sideline catch as part of impressive outing for Jets
5
All Blacks treated to waiata from East Coast locals, and respond with their own
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Kiwi rowing crews advance at world champs in Austria
01:56

Erika Fairweather straight back in the pool after returning home with junior swimming world champs gold

Eric Murray reveals rowing played a 'big part' in his marriage ending - 'We just grew apart'

Former 800m world champ suspended for doping with drug used by body builders