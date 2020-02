Joseph Parker has come face to face with his next opponent, staring down Shawndell Winters in Texas ahead of this weekend's heavyweight bout.

Parker, 28, hasn't fought since last June, where he earned a TKO victory over Alex Leapai in Providence.

Standing in the Kiwi's way is 39-year-old Winters, boasting a record of 13 wins and two defeats from his 15 professional fights.

