Joseph Parker joined by Tyson Fury for intense ring session at Las Vegas training camp

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker had another former world champion alongside him during his most recent training session in Las Vegas, with Tyson Fury throwing together a few combinations in a ring session.

Parker is in Las Vegas preparing for his next fight, tipped to be announced later this week, and was joined by the British boxer.

Fury spent time working the gloves with Parker's trainer, Kevin Barry, while the Kiwi fighter worked alongside them with another trainer.

Parker and Fury have built up a friendship throughout their respective careers, even getting snapped celebrating topless together after Parker defended his WBO title against Fury's cousin, Hughie in 2017.

Fury has even offered to be a sparring partner for Parker in the past when he was preparing for his unification bout with Anthony Joshua last year.

The Gypsy King is currently in the US preparing for his own bout which takes place on June 15 against German Tom Schwarz.