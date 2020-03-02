Joseph Parker eyes Chisora, Whyte fights after flawless combo drops Shawndell Winters for TKO win

Joseph Parker is wasting no time in searching for his next fight after claiming a convincing win over Shawndell Winters, with the Kiwi heavyweight already naming two opponents he'd like to take on later this year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Parker made quick work of Winters in Texas yesterday, with a well placed right hook giving him the opening to finish the fight with a combination to the American's head.

Despite Winters getting back to his feet, the ref had seen enough and waved off the fight for a fifth round TKO win in Parker's favour.

It was Parker's first fight since June last year when he claimed a TKO win in the 10th round against Alex Leapai, giving him three straight victories since his back-to-back losses to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in 2018.

With those wins in mind, Parker said he's now ready to start taking on the big names of the heavyweight division again and he has both Derek Chisora and a rematch with Whyte in his sights.

"I want to keep busy and hopefully get two more fights this year and finish off with a good bang at the end of the year," said Parker.

"Listen, I want to fight Chisora. I was supposed to go and fight him. I pulled out, I wanted to reschedule, but he went off, fought someone else.

"I want to fight Dillian again. I want to fight everyone in the top five, or top 10 in the world. I want to get anyone and everyone."

But Parker's manager David Higgins says those fights are proving hard to finalise.

Parker was meant to fight Chisora at London's O2 Arena last October but was forced to pull out after falling ill during a training camp due to a suspected spider bite and his loss to Whyte was marred in controversy due to a second round headbutt.

"We've been privately trying to make the Dillian Whyte fight, ever since the lucky headbutt," Higgins told Sky Sports UK.

"Dillian Whyte has called out everyone, except Joe, won't mention his name. Chisora, it was all on, and now Chisora won't even respond.