Joseph Parker confirms new trainer as he seeks pathway back to the top

It's off to new pastures for Joseph Parker, who boarded a flight destined for the UK this afternoon to meet up with a new trainer, following his split with longtime coach Kevin Barry.

Parker will link up with Irishman Andy Lee - a former boxer and second-cousin of Tyson Fury - for a training camp to see if they are a partnership that could bring Parker back to his former glory.

The pair will be looking to make a statement in a bout against Dereck Chisora, which is expected to be confirmed soon.

"It's just a trial sort of camp to see what we can do together and I wasn't really sure about taking this fight," Parker said.

"The fight's not really locked in yet, but I wasn't really sure because it was a quick turnaround but I believe in myself and I back myself."

It will be a new beginning for Parker, who ended an eight-year run with trainer Kevin Barry following his fight with Junior Fa late last month.

"I love coach and his family but I felt that it was time for me to try something different," Parker said.

"We both left on a positive note and he's always gonna love me as a great friend.

"It was mutual and he's wanting the best for us, for our team."

The toughest part is not knowing when he will be back in New Zealand.

So far, his camp have only been able to find travel vouchers to return in mid-June.

"It was very hard leaving my family today," Parker told 1 NEWS from Auckland Airport's international terminal.

"I've got three young daughters. I've got a wife and my parents and all my family and friends."