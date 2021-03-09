TODAY |

Joseph Parker confirms new trainer as he seeks pathway back to the top

Source:  1 NEWS

It's off to new pastures for Joseph Parker, who boarded a flight destined for the UK this afternoon to meet up with a new trainer, following his split with longtime coach Kevin Barry.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS Sport reporter Matt Manukia spoke with Parker. Source: 1 Sport

Parker will link up with Irishman Andy Lee - a former boxer and second-cousin of Tyson Fury - for a training camp to see if they are a partnership that could bring Parker back to his former glory.

The pair will be looking to make a statement in a bout against Dereck Chisora, which is expected to be confirmed soon.

"It's just a trial sort of camp to see what we can do together and I wasn't really sure about taking this fight," Parker said.

"The fight's not really locked in yet, but I wasn't really sure because it was a quick turnaround but I believe in myself and I back myself."

It will be a new beginning for Parker, who ended an eight-year run with trainer Kevin Barry following his fight with Junior Fa late last month.

"I love coach and his family but I felt that it was time for me to try something different," Parker said.

"We both left on a positive note and he's always gonna love me as a great friend.

"It was mutual and he's wanting the best for us, for our team."

The toughest part is not knowing when he will be back in New Zealand.

So far, his camp have only been able to find travel vouchers to return in mid-June.

"It was very hard leaving my family today," Parker told 1 NEWS from Auckland Airport's international terminal.

"I've got three young daughters. I've got a wife and my parents and all my family and friends."

It is the price he has to pay in order to be ready in time for a bout on May 1 that could change everything.

Other Sport
Boxing
Joseph Parker
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:37
Joseph Parker confirms new trainer as he seeks pathway back to the top
2
America's Cup: All eyes on Team New Zealand's speed as Luna Rossa seek to heal old wounds
3
Black Caps stars likely to miss England Test series due to IPL commitments
4
Two debutants to start for Warriors in season opener against Titans
5
Luna Rossa skipper 'embarrassed' for Kiwi media following Prada Cup lockdown backlash
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:07

Kiwi Alice Robinson claims silver at Giant Slalom World Cup after superb second run
02:49

Eugene Bareman reflects on Israel Adesanya's loss, stands by call to not put on weight
00:31

'This s*** is out of control' — UFC's own boss slams judges after Israel Adesnya's loss on points
00:31

'It's kind of fun' — Israel Adesanya in good spirits after first defeat, ready to 'rise like a phoenix'