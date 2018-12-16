TODAY |

Joseph Parker back in Las Vegas training despite next fight yet to be finalised

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has headed back to Las Vegas to begin a training camp despite his next bout yet to be finalised.

The former WBO heavyweight champion left New Zealand on Saturday to link up with trainer Kevin Barry at their base with the Kiwi's next fight nearing completion.

Parker's promoter David Higgins told Stuff his camp was to make sure he was ready for a fight that is currently negotiation.

"Joseph is currently negotiating a deal and he also needs to be ready. It was at a point where he felt things were getting close and it was time to get serious," Higgins said.

Higgins wouldn't hint at who Parker's next potential opponent is but said the deal could come out in "a week or two".

It's believed a July 20 fight in London with British boxer Dereck Chisora is the most likely for Parker but the 27-year-old has other options too.

Parker snapped a two-loss streak in December last year when he beat Alexander Flores via a third round knockout to move his career record to 25-2.

New Zealand's Joseph Parker knocks out USA's Alexander Flores. Parker v Flores fight night heavyweight boxing. Christchurch Casino, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 15 December 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
New Zealand boxer Joseph Parker knocks out USA's Alexander Flores. Source: Photosport
