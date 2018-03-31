Joseph Parker agrees terms for comeback fight against American foe - report

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker's next opponent has been found, with reports out of the USA indicating the former WBO champion will line up against American Bryant Jennings in Atlantic City in August.

Joseph Parker weighs in for his title fight with Anthony Joshua. Source: Photosport

Parker, 26, suffered his first career loss to Britain's Anthony Joshua in Cardiff last month, falling to defeat by unanimous decision to surrender his WBO title.

According to a report from The Ring, Parker will make his comeback against Bryant Jennings, 33, in Atlantic City on August 19 NZT.