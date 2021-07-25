TODAY |

Jones qualifies for kayak semis after strong second run

Source:  1 NEWS

Luuka Jones has put in a near-flawless performance in her second run to comfortably qualify for the semi-finals of the women's kayak at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Kiwi kayaker was flying down the course in Tokyo this evening. Source: TVNZ

Jones was tenth fastest after her first run, having been penalised for some sloppy work around the gates, but cleaned it up on her second attempt, finishing in third spot with a score of 101.72.

The 32-year-old is hoping to back up her silver medal in Rio with another podium finish here, and moves one step closer with a semi-final berth on Tuesday.

Luuka Jones competes in the kayak heats at Tokyo 2020. Source: Photosport

