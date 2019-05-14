Joelle King warms up for British Open with crushing victory at Manchester event

Kiwi squash ace Joelle King has added more silverware to her cabinet after claiming the Manchester Open with a dominant win in the final against Welsh opponent, Tesni Evans.

The 30-year-old claimed her 13th career title in just 33 minutes, beating Evans 11-8, 11-2, 11-4 for a straight-sets win.

The first game was a tight contest early on as the pair traded point-for-point until it was 8-8, but King found a burst of energy to claim the next three points and with it the set.

King took that surge of control into the second set which took just seven minutes for her to win.

The third game was much the same and King wrapped up the match with precision in her shot placement.

King was humble in her post-match interview, praising the 26-year-old Evans for her results this week.

"I'm over the moon, but it's bittersweet," said King following her win. "Someone had to lose tonight, but she can hold her head up high, after what she has achieved this week.

"[Evans] has a few years on me yet, so I'm sure that she will be back stronger.

"She has showed all week that she never gives up, she came from 2-0 down against the world number three, so I came out in the third like it was the first and never slowed down. I came out on the right side tonight."

This morning's win means King enters the prestigious British Open in just over a week in good form with some newfound confidence.