'It's what we live for' - Rival skippers excited as America's Cup battle intensifies

The best-of-13 series for the 36th America's Cup will move into its fourth day with the scores still level between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa.

It has been nigh on impossible to know how each team will perform each race, with both teams struggling to maintain momentum, while also proving to have the ability to fightback when pushed into a corner.

Today's racing proved more than ever the importance of the start, with both races essentially over by the time the trailing team took off from the line.

Light winds proved to be a nightmare, drawing mistakes from both challenger and defender as they jostled for position in the prestart.

With scores at 3-all, only four wins are required for either team to take the coveted America's Cup, and while the pressure is well and truly on, the men involved are undeterred in their quest for the Auld Mug.

"It's what we live for, this is what it's all about," Luna Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill said.

Luna Rossa took charge in the first race of the afternoon to take a 3-2 advantage, but then fell to a heavy defeat in the second after failing to gain acceleration in the prestart.

"It was just a matter of getting caught in no wind and we just couldn't get the boat going unfortunately," Spithill said.

"It's just one of those things on a day like today, it's a little bit of a minefield out there.

"Our goal is always just to win one at a time, we're not looking too far ahead."

Likewise, while Team New Zealand flight controller Blair Tuke was pleased his team were able to bounce back after falling behind once again, he admitted there was still a long way to go in the series.

"We've still got a lot of work to do," a determined Tuke said after Team NZ squared the series.

Racing resumes tomorrow at 4.15pm, with coverage on TVNZ1 and OnDemand.

