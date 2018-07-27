'It's good to fall' - Joseph Parker's mum gives motherly advice ahead of Dillian Whyte showdown

The Hockeyroos will be out for revenge when they face off against New Zealand in a decisive World Cup encounter in London.



Skipper Emily Smith says the team will be looking to "get one back" on Sunday morning after a heartbreaking home loss to the Black Sticks at the Commonwealth Games gold medal match in April.

"They obviously got the better of us ... that was disappointing and a bit of heartbreak to swallow," Smith said.



"We need to get them one back."



It's not only pride that's on the line, a win against New Zealand could propel Australia, ranked fifth in the world, into the quarter-finals.



The Hockeyroos are sitting in the top spot in their World Cup pool ahead of world No.4 New Zealand and Japan.



However if they lose or draw on Sunday or if Japan defeats Belgium by a wide margin, Australia could end up in the play-off round.



The Hockeyroos defeated their trans-Tasman rivals at the tri-series tournament in Queenstown in May.



But New Zealand will be looking to make a statement on the heels of a recent 2-1 loss to Japan.



"We always knew it was going to be a hard fought game," Smith said.



"They lost their game so they'll be wanting to come out and show the rest of the world why they're here. We want to do the same."



Australia missed an opportunity to place their foot firmly in the quarter-finals when held 0-0 by Belgium on Tuesday.

