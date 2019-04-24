Israel Adesanya v Robert Whittaker UFC title fight to take place in Melbourne

The trans-Tasman showdown for the UFC middleweight title between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will take place down under in an event both fighters are calling the biggest in Oceanic combat sports history.

The UFC announced this morning UFC243, which will be headlined by Adesanya v Whittaker, will take place at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on the previously-confirmed date of October 6.

Reports suggested the UFC was looking to hold the fight in Las Vegas, but with an Australian and New Zealander headlining the event the organisation made the decision to return back to Melbourne.

"This is going to be the biggest fight event - boxing, MMA, wrestling, judo, anything - the biggest fight event in history in Oceania," Adesanya said.

"I'm honoured to be a part of that moment."

Whittaker and Adesanya will both enter the octagon as champions after the Nigerian-born Kiwi won the interim title while his Aussie rival was sidelined for a prolonged time with illness and injuries.

Whittaker claimed his belt in July 2017 when, after beating Yoel Romero by unanimous decision, he was promoted to undisputed champion because Georges St-Pierre had vacated the title due to his colitis diagnosis.