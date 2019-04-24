TODAY |

Israel Adesanya v Robert Whittaker UFC title fight to take place in Melbourne

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Australia

The trans-Tasman showdown for the UFC middleweight title between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will take place down under in an event both fighters are calling the biggest in Oceanic combat sports history.

The UFC announced this morning UFC243, which will be headlined by Adesanya v Whittaker, will take place at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on the previously-confirmed date of October 6.

Reports suggested the UFC was looking to hold the fight in Las Vegas, but with an Australian and New Zealander headlining the event the organisation made the decision to return back to Melbourne.

"This is going to be the biggest fight event - boxing, MMA, wrestling, judo, anything - the biggest fight event in history in Oceania," Adesanya said.

"I'm honoured to be a part of that moment."

Whittaker and Adesanya will both enter the octagon as champions after the Nigerian-born Kiwi won the interim title while his Aussie rival was sidelined for a prolonged time with illness and injuries.

Whittaker claimed his belt in July 2017 when, after beating Yoel Romero by unanimous decision, he was promoted to undisputed champion because Georges St-Pierre had vacated the title due to his colitis diagnosis.

The winner of October's fight will go on to become the UFC's undisputed middleweight champion.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Adesanya criticised Aussie UFC champion Whittaker, saying he's "in his head already." Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
Shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio said the result still feels surreal.
Silver Ferns arrive home with plans for sleep, family time and viewing of World Cup replay
2
Popoali’I who had to give rugby away aged 23 in 2014, is raising money for charity.
Former Highlander attempting to do an hour-long prone hold to raise money for struggling families
3
Sun Yang repeatedly reminded Britain's Duncan Scott 'I won' after the 200m men's freestyle final.
Chinese swimmer taunts latest rival who refused to stand with him after winning another World Champs gold
4
A composite image of Jacinda Ardern with the Silver Ferns.
Jacinda Ardern says Silver Ferns not getting World Cup prize money an inequity 'no matter what way you cut it'
5
1 NEWS
Casey Kopua's daughter steals limelight in post-final interview, licking sweat off World Cup-winning mum
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
General view, OCTOBER 9, 2015 : Mitsui Fudosan a Japanese property developer and Gold Partner for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games holds a special event in Nihonbashi, downtown Tokyo, Japan on October 9, 2015. (Photo by Sho Tamura/AFLO SPORT)

One year left: Countdown to Tokyo Olympics is on and costs, ticket demand is rising
04:19
The Prime Minister opened Parliament on a positive note today.

'This team is an inspiration' - politicians unite across the aisle to congratulate Silver Ferns and Black Caps' achievements
01:34
Multiple teens were stabbed over the course of the riots, authorities said.

Juvenile prisoners dragged off roof after Aussie riot that lasted 20 hours
01:00
The legendary former New Zealand coach assesses the victory.

Aussie netball legend: World Cup final loss to Silver Ferns had 'sense of inevitability'