Introducing Sky Stadium: Sky TV purchases naming rights to Wellington's iconic Cake Tin

Wellington Regional Stadium, also known as Westpac Stadium or The Cake Tin, will been given a new name for the next year with pay-television company Sky TV securing the naming rights of the stadium.

Sky Stadium will become the venue's new name after Sky TV - which posted a net loss of $608 million this morning - made a six-year agreement with the Wellington Regional Stadium Trust.

Sky chief executive Martin Steward said his company aims to deliver "outstanding fan experiences" at the home of the Hurricanes, Wellington Phoenix and Wellington Lions.

"It’s all part of our strategy to deepen our connection with sports fans and to work with our sport partners to increase fan engagement.

"We’ll be there for the finale of the coming cricket season and the opening of Super Rugby. We can’t wait."

It means the venue's current agreement with foundation partner Westpac will come to a close at the end of the year, ending one of the longest partnerships in New Zealand sport.

WRST boss Shane Harmon thanked Westpac for the partnership, which dates back to 2000 when the stadium first opened.

“Westpac has played a critical role in the success of the venue. We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Westpac over the past two decades, developing the partnership at both the local and national level."

The new partnership commences on 1 January 2020.

An artist's impression of what Sky Stadium will look like.
An artist's impression of what Sky Stadium will look like. Source: Supplied
