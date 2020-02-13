TODAY |

Inspiring eight-year-old with cerebral palsy competes in under-23 event

Source:  1 NEWS

If you're ever looking for inspiration, look no further than eight-year-old Timaru girl Charlotte Walker, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age two.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Timaru girl Charlotte Walker was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age two. Source: 1 NEWS

Charlotte has mild spastic diplegic cerebral palsy, which affects her balance. 

But it doesn't keep her down - whether that be on a bike, in a pool, doing athletics, playing softball or racing in an under 23 category for both physically and intellectually challenged athletes.

“I was a bit worried for her, I thought, 'God, an eight-year-old against under 23s?' I thought that might be a little bit hard. But nope, she was absolutely dead keen to do it and we were so keen to have her,” Challenge Wanaka marketing manager Sophie Luther said.

“Seeing her get out there at such a young age, especially with her condition, it just doesn’t limit her,” her brother Jayden said.

Not only does she inspire her brother, but her attitude also rubbed off on her mum.

“I couldn’t walk a hundred metres two years ago and now I’m doing triathlons myself because Charlotte never said no, other people I knew never said no and now I never say no,” mum Kirstyn Walker said.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
Samoan-born New Zealand boxer Jimmy 'The Thunder' Peau dies, aged 54
2
‘An MMA submission move?’ - Steven Adams’ teammates fume about foul as he shrugs it off
3
America's Cup challengers release spectacular footage of near-disaster in training
4
Michael Clarke and wife Kyly divorcing after more than seven years of marriage
5
Joseph Parker hails Jimmy 'The Thunder' Peau, thanks him for paving the way for NZ-Samoan boxers
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:16

America's Cup challengers release spectacular footage of near-disaster in training
00:21

Surfer rushed to hospital after being hurled into air, smashed by giant waves

Blair Tuke, Peter Burling lead the way for Kiwis with positive first day at sailing world champs
02:01

Christchurch Boys' High School rowers break world record to raise money for cancer