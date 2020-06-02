TODAY |

In emotional protest speech, Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya describes his own experiences with racism

Source:  1 NEWS

Israel Adesanya gave a rousing speech yesterday in the Auckland CBD as Black Lives Matter protesters gathered at Aotea Square to march to the US consulate. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The UFC Middleweight champion says he sees himself in the faces of those at the receiving end of police brutality and racial profiling. Source: Twitter/isoakavakimotu

The protests come as an African-American man, George Floyd, was killed by police during an arrest in Minnesota. 

In an emotionally charged address, Adesanya described his anger and disgust at the recent incident involving the death of Floyd and other past instances of racial profiling and police brutality.

Twitter user Isoa Kavakimotu posted the video, which has since been retweeted by Bleacher Report, receiving over 250,000 views.

The UFC star said, "I'm sick and tired of seeing these faces getting killed, because guess what? I see myself in them, and it's heartbreaking, man. I'm pissed off." 

The Kiwi UFC middleweight champion was born in Nigeria and emigrated to New Zealand with his family at the age of 10, and in his speech to the crowd he provided an insight into his own experiences with racism.

Adesanya asked, "How many of you walk into a store and have to put your hands behind your backs just so they don't think you're stealing?

"How many of you walk down the street and have to kind of smile and try and make the person who you can see is already scared of you, make them feel comfortable?" 

Adesanya then went on to describe instances that have occurred since he moved to an up-market Auckland suburb.

"I just moved to a spot in Remuera. I'm at the top floor. I have to go in an elevator. Three times already I've had to have racist, scared, white people jump when they see me, and I smile at them," Adesanya said.

"So now I have got to stay to the side and let them walk through just so they don't get scared when they see me. Why? Because I'm black."

Adesanya acknowledged the people in the crowd who were of different ethnic backgrounds, emphasising the need for everybody to speak out. 

"Shout out to all the white people, all the people of different races being here because we need you. We need you to speak up. We need you to say something."

Other Sport
Combat Sports
Crime and Justice
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
In emotional protest speech, Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya describes his own experiences with racism
2
Karl Lawton expects Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to leave tiring Panthers in his dust - 'Tear them to bits'
3
'We have had enough' - Michael Jordan speaks out on George Floyd killing
4
Eagle-eyed NRL fans spot cardboard cutout of serial killer in 'crowd'
5
Matty Johns apologises for using image of Hitler on his show
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Full video: President Donald Trump speaks to nation as Black Lives Matter protests engulf the US

Police apologise after mishandling woman's urgent protection order request during lockdown

09:36

Fight back against racism in US has to come from change in government - activist
08:36

'We are in a global pandemic' - Ardern gives Black Lives Matter protestors telling off for flouting Covid-19 restrictions