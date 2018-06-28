 

'If you want to fight the best this country has ever had knock on my door' - Tyson Fury calls out Deontay Wilder

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has called out WBC champion Deontay Wilder for a mega bout after his fight negotiations with IBF, WBA and WBO champ Anthony Joshua fell through.

The controversial 'Gypsy King' apologised to Wilder after his unification fight with IBF, WBA and WBO champ Anthony Joshua fell through.

American boxer Wilder was in negotiations with Joshua’s team about setting up a unification fight but the bout was called off after the WBA ordered Joshua to defend his title against Russian heavyweight mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin.

Fury was stripped of his WBA, IBF and WBO titles in 2016 after he won them from boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

The 29-year-old British boxer sent a message to Wilder via Instagram, putting his hand up to step in the ring in place of Joshua and apologised to the US fighter for the messy breakdown in negotiations.

"You are talking and looking at the original, real world heavyweight champion from this country, me," said Fury.

"They won't fight you. They have taken three months, stringing the fans along, with no intention of fighting.

"I will fight you in three seconds, never mind three minutes. Get your boss Al Haymon to send me the contract and I will show you how long it takes to sign it. Wallop, 10 seconds, done. Signed, stamped, delivered, photograph taken, uploaded to Instagram.

"If you want to fight the best this country has ever had knock on my door and see if the Gypsy King doesn't answer. Boom! The ball is in your court."

Fury is undefeated with a record of 26 wins and 19 knockout wins.

The 32-year-old American Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) won his WBC belt in 2015 and has defended it seven times.

