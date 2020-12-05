TODAY |

Hundreds of runners brave rough weather to compete in the iconic Kepler Challenge

Source:  1 NEWS

Hundreds braved rough weather to compete in the iconic Kepler Challenge through some of Fiordland's stunning scenery.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Since 1988, the first weekend of December marks one of New Zealand’s original adventure races. Source: 1 NEWS

The 60-kilometre run is still not for the feint-hearted 33 years on from the inaugural running.

The conditions and a flooded Waiau River forced an amended course, and there were still reminders of how wild the region can be with a tree coming down in front of runners.

Beyond the sweeping views, there was another familiar sight in this year's race, Whakatane-born Wellington runner Daniel Jones first across the line for a third straight year.

After four hours and five minutes, he was barely out of breath.

“It ended up just being yeah go from the start and hold on. It worked out alright,” he said.

Being almost 14 minutes clear of the rest of the field was not a bad way for Joseph to follow up from winning the Auckland Marathon last month.

It was a much tighter race for the women though, with Nancy Jiang crossing the line with just two minutes to spare.

Other Sport
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
'No, I can't die today' - F1 driver Romain Grosjean recalls horror moments during horror crash
2
Ashley Bloomfield cancels Pakistan cricket team's training exemption due to cross-infection risk
3
Black Caps made to wait for victory despite taking 15 wickets on day two of first Test
4
'I didn't die or anything' - Steven Adams on life after OKC
5
Moana Pasifika name inaugural captain
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:56

Over 100 volunteers gearing up for 'dream job' as race marshals at America’s Cup
02:09

Eight-time national arm-wrestling champion known as 'The Beast' secures another title

Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr face off ahead of exhibition bout

Schedule for Team NZ's races in pre-America's Cup series announced