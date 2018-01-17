'He's got that fire in him' – Anthony Joshua not taking Joseph Parker lightly

British fighter Anthony Joshua is talking up Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker, as the two prepare to face one another in a title unification mega-bout in Cardiff.

The pair of unbeaten champions came face to face in London for the very first time this morning, with Joshua speaking of his respect for Parker, despite their very public bickering.

"He's got that ambition, that passion, that fire in him," Joshua told 1 NEWS.

"When you're fighting someone who has fire, ambition and passion but with direction, they're hard to beat.