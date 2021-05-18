TODAY |

'Hermit' Nick Willis ready for fifth and final Olympics after embracing restricted build-up

Source:  1 NEWS

For most of New Zealand's Olympians, the Covid-19 disruption has been a nightmare for training, for competition and for mental fatigue.

Willis said the year of restrictions in the US may have actually helped his running. Source: 1 NEWS

But for Nick Willis — on the cusp of his fifth and final games — the restrictions in the US, where he's based, and at the Olympics themselves, suit him to a tee.

“If anything it’s probably helped running because it’s the one social outlet we get, right?” Willis told 1 NEWS.

“You can’t go out to bars or restaurants or libraries or sports games and so going down to the track or runs is a big social occasion.”

Put simply, the 38-year-old said he’s delighted not to have had distractions recently and, even better, that'll remain the case for the least-social Olympics ever in Tokyo.

“I was one of those people in the London Olympics where the excitement but also the associated stress with being the flag bearer for team NZ in the opening ceremony, that definitely got the best of me,” said Willis, who finished ninth in the 2012 final.

“I wasn’t able to sleep for several nights and those sorts of distractions are going to be a non-issue for people this year.”

It’s not just a feeling that Willis is basing his theory off, either – he has a 2008 silver medal from Beijing and his Rio bronze to back it up.

“Those two games I won medals, I basically was a hermit in the village.”

Willis admitted even the hermit life might not be enough in his fifth Olympics, but the seasoned veteran is prepared for the younger competition.

“I get called ‘sir’ a lot by a lot of competitors the first time meeting me,” he said.

“They’re like, ‘Nice to meet you, sir,’ and I’m like, ‘Come on, I’m about to race you, don’t insult me like that!'”

