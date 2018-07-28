'He is ripped and ready for war' - David Haye backing Joseph Parker over compatriot Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker weighing in two kilograms heavier than his last fight is no cause for alarm, trainer Kevin Barry assures.

As the Kiwi heavyweight prepares to return to the ring against British fighter Dillian Whyte in London tomorrow morning, Parker this morning tipped the scales at just over 110kg, heavier than his last bout, his unanimous decision loss to Anthony Joshua in April.

However, despite being heavier on the scales, Parker is sporting a leaner, meaner look for tomorrow's fight, something Barry explained was down to his new training regime.

"For the first time in 25 fights, we never did our six round workout the morning of the weigh-in day," he told 1 NEWS.

"We've changed a lot of things up this training camp, and this is one of them.

"We usually do two rounds of skipping, two of shadow sparring, two on the hand pads. I said to Joe, we've had so many changes, we're not doing any training tomorrow.

"He said 'you know my weight will probably be up a kg.' I said Joe, you look fantastic, we're not training tomorrow."

Barry also spoke about the results of the new training, something fans should notice in tomorrow morning's bout.

"(His) legs are a little bigger, back's a little bigger, punching stronger, suprememly confident."

"We expected the change in Joe's body."

"Joe is right where I want him to be."

"I'm suprememly confident, Joe is confident, the team around us is confident, I really feel we're going to have a great performance tomorrow night.