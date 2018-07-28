'He is ripped and ready for war' - David Haye backing Joseph Parker over compatriot Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker is the better prepared fighter heading into tomorrow's bout with Brit Dillian Whyte, according to former world champion David Haye.
As the two heavyweights go through their final preparations ahead of tomorrow's bout at London's O2 Arena, former WBA title holder Haye, 37, is backing the Kiwi over his compatriot, with Parker having trained in his London gym in preparation for the fight.
Speaking to Sky Sports UK, Haye went on record saying that the Kiwi is the favourite to take out tomorrow's bout.
"Joseph Parker is a beast. He's not considered a giant heavyweight, but every ounce of him is good stuff," he said.
"I had breakfast with him on Thursday and he is ripped and ready for war, so this is going to be a good one."
Haye also said that he believes that Parker's history of opponents sees him in better stead for the fight.
"Parker has been in fights against people who are very, very tough.
"AJ (Anthony Joshua), Carlos Takam, guys who put the pressure on him, and also his awkward fight against Hughie Fury."
Haye recently retired from boxing, having suffered back-to-back losses against compatriot, Tony Bellew.