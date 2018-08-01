 

'He needs to go' - Joseph Parker should split with Kevin Barry, says Samoan Prime Minister

1 NEWS
Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Dr. Sailele Malielagaoi has weighed in on the Joseph Parker camp, saying the Samoan-Kiwi fighter needs to split with trainer Kevin Barry.

Tuilaepa said Parker was not fit in his loss to Dillian Whyte last weekend, the Samoan Observer reported.

"At least three times he had the chance to put his opponent down but he was not fit," he said during a local media session.

He felt that the Barry-Parker partnership had reached the end of the line, saying that he spoke with Parker about leaving Barry after he lost his unification title fight with Anthony Joshua in April.

"I told him your trainer has reached the end of his knowledge and know how in boxing, he needs to go," Tuilaepa said.

He suggested Parker should look at Freddie Roach, Manny Pacquiao’s trainer, as an option to replace Barry.

Samoa declared a half day public holiday in 2016 in recognition of Parker’s world title victory over Andy Ruiz while the government also paid Parker’s promoters $US100,000 ($147,000) to support his title defence.

In New Zealand, former Duco boss Martin Snedden advised Parker to retire after the loss to Whyte.

"The temptation is to search for that way back. I think what we've seen so far is he's really good but he's probably not quite there (with the best heavyweights)," Snedden said on The AM Show this morning.

"I think he's done a wonderful job with his career but as soon as you start getting hit the risk of the ongoing brain problems really escalates. He's done really well so far and he's looked after his money so he's well set up, he's an intelligent young kid.

"I doubt he'll make this decision but if I was him I'd get out right now."

Source: Photosport
Joseph Parker rubs shoulder with darts legend Michael van Gerwen as pair head for NZ

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker rubbed shoulders with another sporting great, professional Dutch darts player Michael van Gerwen, while boarding a plane from the United Kingdom on his way back to New Zealand.

Van Gerwen took to social media to declare that he and Parker are making their way to Auckland and shared some stories while on the plane.

"On route to #auckland for the #worldseries having chat in plane with @joeboxerparker. Nice man," posted van Gerwen.

The Dutchman ranked number one in the world and is competing at Auckland Darts Masters on August 3-5. 

Parker, 26, lost by unanimous decision to British heavyweight fighter Dillian Whyte on Sunday morning (NZ time) at London's O2 Arena.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Joseph Parker punches Dillian Whyte during the Heavyweight fight between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker at The O2 Arena on July 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
Source: Getty

After being dropped in the second and ninth round, Parker floored Whyte in the 12th round which wasn't enough to earn himself a victory over the Brixton boxer.

Parker's loss to Whyte was his second loss of his professional career.

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker and Dutch professional darts player Michael van Gerwen.
Source: Twitter/ @MvG180
NFL offensive linemen have been put on notice after Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones ripped a pad off its metal hinge during training camp.

Source: Twitter/Arizona Cardinals

Footage posted by the Cardinals on social media yesterday showed Jones, the brother of former UFC star Jon Jones, going through some drills on a sled.

Showing some terrifying explosiveness, Jones, who is listed at 120kg and 196cm, launches to rip the pad clean off the sled.

Arizona will need the best from Jones, who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots before joining the Cardinals.

They face tough competition in the NFC West division that includes the San Francisco 49ers and their quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the highly-touted LA Rams and Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. 

