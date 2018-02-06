Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

UFC boss Dana White has slammed a referee officiating at Sunday's UFC Fight Night in Belem, Brazil for failing to end a bout, labelling his decision-making at the event as "disgusting".

White couldn't believe Mario Yamasaki allowed the flyweight bout between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko to continue despite Cachoeira continuously copping blows to the head and bleeding significantly throughout the fight.

The UFC president said on social media after the fight Yamasaki should never step foot in an octagon again, adding Shevchenko landed 230 punches in the fight compared to just three landed by Cachoeira.

"Priscila Cachoeira, you showed so much heart and toughness in that fight," White wrote on Instagram.

"I'm honoured to have you fight in the UFC. Unfortunately the ref is there to protect you and Mario DID NOT do that."

White said despite his position in the UFC, he wouldn't have a final say on Yamasaki's future.

"Another unfortunate thing is that i can’t do anything about it - only the Brazilian commission can and I am hoping after this scary, incompetent showing he hopefully will never set foot in that Octagon again."

Shevchenko eventually ended the fight near the end the second round with a submission, using the rear naked choke hold to make Cachoeira tap out.