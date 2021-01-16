Gisborne teenager stuns nation's best after clinching national surfing title

Gisborne teenager Saffi Vette has stunned the field to win the national surfing title at piha beach today, capping off a rollercoaster few months for the family.

Your playlist will load after this ad

the 19-year-old cleaned up in the women's field, edging out the likes of world league surfers Paige Hareb and Ella Williams.

Many expected the final to be taken out by Hareb but Vette stunned with a number of high scoring rides.

Following her performance, Vette had an agonising wait out of the water as did Whangamata's Ella Williams however, Williams last wave wasn't enough to clinch the win and Vette finished the victor.

In what was a big day for the family, younger brother Finn also won the national under-18 title half an hour before his sister took out the big one.

The sibling’s victories come just a few months after the passing of their dad, Andy, a stalwart of Gisborne surfing and the renowned Boardriders Club.

After emerging from the water Vette says she told her mum that the win was dedicated to her late father.

“I said this one's for dad, mum

“I had his initials written on my hand. I wrote 'you can do this for AV'."

Vette said her dad’s influence and presence could be felt out on the water.