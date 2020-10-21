TODAY |

George Bennett's team take early advantage at Vuelta a España

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealander George Bennett has been part of a strong opening day for Jumbo-Visma at the Vuelta a España.

The New Zealander’s teammate Primoz Roglic won the opening stage. Source: SKY

Bennett's Jumbo-Visma teammate Primoz Roglic bounced back from his disappointment at the Tour de France to win the opening stage in Spain.

Bennett was 40 seconds behind the Sloveania, crossing the line in ninth.

Roglic is the defending Vuelta champion.

Meanwhile two-time winner Chris Froome struggled in what's his last race for for Ineos Grenadiers, was left behind on the penultimate climb, finishing more than 11 minutes behind the leader.

General classification
1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 4hrs 22mins 24secs

2. Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers +5secs

3. Daniel Martin (Ire/Israel Start-Up Nation) +7secs

4. Esteban Chaves (Colombia/Mitchelton-Scott +11secs

5. Felix Grosschartner (Aut/Bora-Hansgrove) Same time

6. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar)

7. Hugh Carthy (GB/EF Pro Cycling) +14secs

8. Sepp Kuss (USA/Jumbo-Visma) +20secs

9. George Bennett (NZ/Jumbo-Visma) +50secs

10. Andrea Bagioli (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +1min 1secs

Victor Waters
