Former NZ weightlifter says Hubbard's Olympic selection 'doesn't make sense'

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard Olympic selection has made headlines around the world but questions are once again being raised about the fairness of her entry in the competition.

Hubbard was confirmed as one of five New Zealand weightlifters Tokyo-bound today after her international career looked like it had come to a painful end at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games three years ago.

However, Hubbard re-emerged in 2019 and early last year did enough to qualify for Tokyo, all while competing within international regulations.

“It is important for us to note Laurel has met the New Zealand Olympic Committee selection criteria based on performance,” NZOC CEO Kerryn Smith said.

“And, importantly, Laurel has met the International Weightlifting Federation eligibility criteria for athletes who have transitioned from male to female.”

At today’s selection announcement, Weightlifting New Zealand president Richie Patterson added the 43-year-old is a genuine medal prospect in the 87 kilo plus division.

“This isn't around opinion, this is around selection policies and criteria,” Patterson said.

“We're proud to follow that through.”

Medical and sport experts spoken to by 1 NEWS say the IOC and weightlifting rules are the issue.

Hubbard's testosterone levels have to be under a certain level but some argue that's unfair as females usually have minimal testosterone, well below Hubbard's levels.

Others, such as former Kiwi weightlifter Tracey Lambrechs, say the advantage also results in more muscle mass, height and long levers.

“Someone who's had testosterone for 35 years of their life competing against someone who's had maybe one-tenth of that testosterone, it doesn't make sense,” she said.

Lambrechs is part of the Save Women's Sport Australasia group which is urging the Government and Sport NZ to review the rules.

“I really think after [the 2018 Commonwealth Games] someone should've done something,” she said.

“Things could’ve been done a lot better, making her life easier, but also the life of our other athletes a lot easier.”

Behind closed doors, 1 NEWS understands some athletes are firmly against the selection but have been told not to comment.

It comes after Hubbard's selection and entry into the Commonwealth Games was a distraction three years ago.