Former champ Deontay Wilder lists Joseph Parker as potential next opponent

As Joseph Parker prepares for next month's fight against Kiwi rival Junior Fa, he has been brought up as a potential opponent by fellow former world champion Deontay Wilder.

Joseph Parker and Alex Leapai Source: Photosport

Wilder has been in and out of boxing headlines recently as fans question whether or not he'll get his third bout with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury after losing his title to the Briton in February via a TKO.

However, Fury appeared to quash those murmurs last month when he stated he had "moved on" from a third bout with the American.

The statement doesn't appear to faze Wilder, though, with the Bronze Bomber seemingly happy to take on other top-ranked heavyweights at the moment.

Wilder was asked on the Last Stand Podcast yesterday who he wanted to fight next and he responded with a star-studded list which featured Parker.

Deontay Wilder punches Artur Szpilka during their WBC Heavyweight Championship bout. Source: Getty

Wilder named Dillian Whyte - one of only two boxers to beat Parker in his professional career - at the top of his list but had four others in mind as well.

"[Andy] Ruiz will be one on the list, as far as hype – [Robert] Helenius could be one of them – he could come back and get the hype," Wilder started.

“You got [Joseph] Parker, you’ve got [Oleksandr] Usyk and I would love to fight him. He called me out at one point in time.

“There’s a lot of guys on the list and when that phone rings, just accept that opportunity."