'It felt crazy, way different than what I imagined' - Kiwi teens Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous on receiving Olympic bronze medals

New Zealand Winter Olympic bronze medal winners Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous are still soaking up the emotions and new found fame after yesterday's impressive feats on the slopes in PyeongChang.

The Kiwi teens were awarded their bronze medals last night after Sadowski-Synnott, 16, secured third place in the women's big air final and Porteous, 16, claimed third spot in the men's freeski halfpipe final.

Sadowski-Synnott said she still finds it hard to believe that she won an Olympic bronze medal.

"It felt crazy, it felt way different than what I imagined, way better," said Sadowski-Synnott.

"I could see my parents from the podium and the rest of the NZ team, I was pretty proud."

Porteous said he was amazed by the support from the New Zealand Olympic team in PyeongChang and the support from home.

"It was pretty cool because they were pretty close (NZ Olympic team and supporters), it was just a super proud moment," said Porteous.