Fans throw chairs, invade ring in chaotic riot after hometown boxer loses

A boxing bout in the Dominican Republic descended into chaos after the hometown fighter was knocked out with fans rioting in and around the ring.

Carlos Jairo Cruz hit the canvas at the end of the fourth round in his middleweight bout with Curtis Stevens on Sunday at the Gimnasio Multiuso Nani Marrero in his hometown of Santiago de los Caballeros.

It prompted referee Steve Smoger to stop the fight, but in doing so saw fans in attendance storm the ring with plastic chairs as they attempted to attack the victorious American and his corner.

However Stevens, his team and Smoger managed to escape, taking refuge in the nearby dressing rooms as fans inside the arena continued to riot.

Local police arrived and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Stevens moved to 30-6 with the win while Cruz, who lost his third fight in his last four bouts, fell to 18-3.

Carlos Jairo Cruz’s loss in the Dominican Republic wasn’t received well by the attending crowd. Source: @julianisjulius / Twitter
