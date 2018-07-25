Fans throw chairs, invade ring in chaotic riot after hometown boxer loses

A boxing bout in the Dominican Republic descended into chaos after the hometown fighter was knocked out with fans rioting in and around the ring.

Carlos Jairo Cruz hit the canvas at the end of the fourth round in his middleweight bout with Curtis Stevens on Sunday at the Gimnasio Multiuso Nani Marrero in his hometown of Santiago de los Caballeros.

It prompted referee Steve Smoger to stop the fight, but in doing so saw fans in attendance storm the ring with plastic chairs as they attempted to attack the victorious American and his corner.

However Stevens, his team and Smoger managed to escape, taking refuge in the nearby dressing rooms as fans inside the arena continued to riot.

Local police arrived and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.