TODAY |

Ex-NZ Army soldier completes remarkable transition to become grinder with Team NZ

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Americas Cup

A couple of months ago 1 NEWS revealed Olympic kayaker Steven Ferguson was set to jump ship to team New Zealand as a grinder for next year's America's Cup defence.

Today he was one of 10 confirmed in the line-up but his back story is trumped by a Kiwi who's grinding career started with an email to the chief operation officer.

Marius van der Pol has served in Iraq and the Solomon Islands and toughing it out with the New Zealand Army has been the perfect preparation for his new challenge.

"I guess it's being stubborn at the end of the day when it sucks there's nothing you can do about it just embrace it and keep going," van der Pol told 1 NEWS

You only have to watch the Team New Zealand grinder trials to see it's not for the faint hearted but van der pol has no sailing experience and no high-performance background.

An unsolicited email to team New Zealand's Kevin Shoebridge somehow starting this remarkable journey.

"Basically, just introduced myself said I was pretty keen on giving it a crack," he said.       

It helps that in a country of top Olympic rowers he holds the national 500 metre indoor rowing record so he was sent to train with Josh Junior.

“The guy just never gave up he went harder and harder and we're like this guy's bloody good so here he is,” Junior told 1 NEWS.

"I was not expecting how hard it would be there's nothing I've done previously that helped me at all it was just a world of hurt,” van der Pol said.

Steven Ferguson spent 25 years of physical pain to become an Olympic swimmer and kayaker but the lure of an America's Cup defence was enough to bring him out of retirement after seven years.

"I always kind of dreamed to one day do this and it's now a reality for me it's such an honour and privilege," Ferguson said.

His recruitment story as serendipitous as van der Pol's.

"I was building a fence and my neighbour Peter Thomas had just started with team NZ and I was chatting with him, next minute he gave me an email to contact Kevin Shoebridge and next minute I'm meeting up with Pete and Blair and training my butt off."

After hours spent grinding in the gym, all of the 10-strong team are now hanging out to get on the new AC75 later this winter.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Marius van der Pol was unveiled in the 10-man grinding crew despite having no sailing experience. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Americas Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:33
Tua said former foe Cameron visited him during his eight days of getting his traditional Samoan tattoo.
'It's the only world title that matters' - David Tua on receiving Samoan tatau, friendship with Shane Cameron
2
A months-old video of Megan Rapinoe has emerged, and the US President isn’t happy.
'We're not going to the f****** White House' - US football star ignites war of words with Donald Trump
3
The New Zealand men’s side ran out big winners in their international debut.
New Zealand men's netball team thrash Fiji in international debut
4
Hurricanes Vaea Fifita runs in a try with Jaguares' Ramiro Moyano during the Hurricanes vs Jaguares Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 17th of May 2019. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Hurricanes make one forced change to starting side for Crusaders semifinal
5
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 14: Matthew Lodge of the Broncos walks on the field after the round six NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Brisbane Broncos at Mt Smart Stadium on April 14, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Martin Hunter/Getty Images)
Tonga star's cheeky line to stop Broncos teammate joining the Warriors
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:33
Osei-Nketia, 18, took out the men’s 100m final and minutes later Hobbs claimed the women's final in 11.56 seconds.

Kiwi sprinters Eddie Osei-Nketia, Zoe Hobbs take out 100m finals at Oceania Athletics Championships
00:15
The 18-year-old won the 100m final at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Townsville with a time of 10.34.

Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia wins 100m final at the Oceania Athletics Championships
00:15
The New Zealand sprinter qualified fastest for tonight’s 100m final at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Townsville.

New Zealand sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia qualifies fastest for Oceania 100m final with blistering time of 10.43
01:08
The former Samoan-Kiwi heavyweight boxer says the heavyweight division right now is "exciting."

David Tua backs Anthony Joshua to return to the top, says Joseph Parker is 'in the mix as well'