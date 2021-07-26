TODAY |

Erika Fairweather eliminated in 200m freestyle semis

Source:  1 NEWS

Erika Fairweather has been eliminated in the semi-finals of the women's 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

Erika Fairweather has qualified for the semi-finals of the women's 200m freestyle at Tokyo 2020. Source: Photosport

Fairweather qualified 14th fastest of the 16 swimmers to advance to the semi-finals but finished eighth in her race this afternoon with a time of 1:59.14.

Australian Ariarne Titmus, fresh off winning the women's 400m freestyle yesterday in which Fairweather also competed, won the semi-final with a time of 1:54.82.

Titmus' American rival Katie Ledecky, who had to settle for silver in yesterday's epic final, won the second semi-final in a time of 1:55.34.

This afternoon's result brings an end to the 17-year-old's first Olympic campaign.

