Emma Twigg's wife 'burst into tears' after Tokyo triumph

Emma Twigg's gold medal in the women’s single sculls yesterday is the true story of perseverance having gone through four Olympics and two fourth place finishes before her moment of glory.

After her painful Rio campaign, Twigg initially retired from rowing, telling 1 NEWS at the time the decision crossed her mind as soon as she crossed the line in fourth.

Five years later though, she reached the pinnacle of sport and was quick to thank her family and wife Char for helping her reach it.

“My beautiful Char, she's changed my philosophy on life,” Twigg told Sky Sports shortly after the final.

“I'm a very lucky girl.”

Back home there was plenty of celebrations, but also relief.

“It’s been such a ride for a long time,” Char told 1 NEWS. “I Just burst into tears, to be honest.”

The two got married just last year after meeting in 2018.

Twigg said her gold is for those who never stopped believing in her; family, friends, coaches and others.

Char on the other hand said it's down to one thing - her wife’s refusal to give up.