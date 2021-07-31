TODAY |

Emma Twigg's wife 'burst into tears' after Tokyo triumph

Source:  1 NEWS

Emma Twigg's gold medal in the women’s single sculls yesterday is the true story of perseverance having gone through four Olympics and two fourth place finishes before her moment of glory.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Twigg was quick to thank her wife Char after the race for helping her return to rowing after years of heartbreak. Source: TVNZ / 1 NEWS

After her painful Rio campaign, Twigg initially retired from rowing, telling 1 NEWS at the time the decision crossed her mind as soon as she crossed the line in fourth.

Five years later though, she reached the pinnacle of sport and was quick to thank her family and wife Char for helping her reach it.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The veteran Kiwi rower suffered fourth-place heartbreak at London and Rio, but can now call herself an Olympic champion. Source: TVNZ

“My beautiful Char, she's changed my philosophy on life,” Twigg told Sky Sports shortly after the final.

“I'm a very lucky girl.”

Back home there was plenty of celebrations, but also relief.

“It’s been such a ride for a long time,” Char told 1 NEWS. “I Just burst into tears, to be honest.”

The two got married just last year after meeting in 2018.

Twigg said her gold is for those who never stopped believing in her; family, friends, coaches and others.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After years of heartbreak, the 34-year-old finally heard God Defend New Zealand play for her at an Olympics. Source: TVNZ

Char on the other hand said it's down to one thing - her wife’s refusal to give up.

“I think it's her dreams come true,” she said. “She's worked 20 years for this.”

Other Sport
Olympics
Rowing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Emma Twigg's wife 'burst into tears' after Tokyo triumph
2
Black Ferns Sevens' Ruby Tui goes viral after brilliant post-match interview
3
All Blacks Sevens welcome rowers with powerful haka
4
Adams joined by Kiwi rookie Maddison Wesche in Olympic shot put final
5
Black Ferns Sevens in Tokyo final after extra-time thriller
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Daniell and Venus win NZ's first Olympic tennis medal

Djokovic falls short of golden dream, loses in Olympic semis

Multiple Kiwi sailing crews chasing Olympic medals

NZ at Tokyo 2020: Black Ferns chase gold on day eight