Eddie Osei-Nketia has won the 100m at the Cooks Classic in Whanganui tonight in a time of 10.62.

The 18-year-old sprinter broke the junior record at Cooks Gardens in Whanganui but couldn't break his dad Gus Nketia’s event record of 10.49 seconds.

The elder Nketia set the record four days shy of 20 years ago.