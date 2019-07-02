Despite another challenger bailing out, Team NZ confident America's Cup will be competitive

Team New Zealand are still certain the upcoming America's Cup will be a competitive despite yesterday's news the field has shrunk again with another crew withdrawing.

Team NZ's chief operating officer Kevin Shoebridge said they were "disappointed" at Dutch Sail's departure but the remaining four teams vying for the Auld Mug will bring plenty of flair.

"They're the strongest group of challengers we've had in a decade," Shoebridge told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

"Although there's not many of them, they are definitely the highest quality so we'll have our hands full with those guys."

The three big remaining crews are Italian syndicate Luna Rossa, Sir Ben Ainslie's Team UK and New York Yacht Club's American Magic.

The fourth challenger is another American outfit sailing out of the west coast under the name Stars and Stripes who Shoebridge said is still committed to the event.