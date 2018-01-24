On this Day: Auckland's 1990 Commonwealth Games opens in spine-tingling fashion

Twenty-eight years ago to the day, New Zealand began its most successful Commonwealth Games campaign ever, with a roaring crowd at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium making sure Kiwi athletes knew they were there to back them.

The opening ceremony for the 1990 Commonwealth Games featured a traditional Maori welcome for The Queen's representative Prince Edward, as well as a performance focused on the history of New Zealand and a song from Sir Howard Morrison.

A sold-out Mt Smart Stadium crowd also added to the occasion, with a standing ovation given to the New Zealand athletes when they were welcomed to the stadium.

New Zealand went on to claim 17 gold medals in 1990 - the most they have ever taken in a single Commonwealth Games.

The athletes took 58 medals overall - also the highest number ever taken by New Zealand at a single event.