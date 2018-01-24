 

On this Day: Auckland's 1990 Commonwealth Games opens in spine-tingling fashion

Twenty-eight years ago to the day, New Zealand began its most successful Commonwealth Games campaign ever, with a roaring crowd at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium making sure Kiwi athletes knew they were there to back them.

NZ claimed their most ever gold medals with 17 in 1990 - with this kind of support, it's not hard to see why.
Source: TVNZ

The opening ceremony for the 1990 Commonwealth Games featured a traditional Maori welcome for The Queen's representative Prince Edward, as well as a performance focused on the history of New Zealand and a song from Sir Howard Morrison.

A sold-out Mt Smart Stadium crowd also added to the occasion, with a standing ovation given to the New Zealand athletes when they were welcomed to the stadium.

New Zealand went on to claim 17 gold medals in 1990 - the most they have ever taken in a single Commonwealth Games.

The athletes took 58 medals overall - also the highest number ever taken by New Zealand at a single event.

Cyclist Gary Anderson was the most successful Kiwi athlete at the Games, claiming three golds in the Men's Individual Pursuit (4000m), Men's 10 Mile Scratch Race and the Men's Team Pursuit (4000m).

