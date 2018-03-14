 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'Come at me with your power, I'll bring it back!' Joseph Parker taunts Anthony Joshua during face-to-face clash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Joseph Parker has warned Anthony Joshua he will give him little to no breathing space in their upcoming unification bout after an interview of the pair going face-to-face aired in the UK this week.

The Kiwi warned Joshua he would chase him around the ring.
Source: Breakfast

Parker and Joshua appeared on The Gloves Are Off - a feature show by Sky Sports UK - earlier this week where the Kiwi heavyweight made sure his British rival knew the bout wasn't going to be like any other he's fought.

"I want him to tell me how he's going to knock me out," Joshua asks the interviewer sitting between himself and Parker.

"What round do you want?", replies Parker.

The interview itself was filmed in January prior to the pair of world champions heading their separate ways for training camps ahead of the April 1 fight at Principality Stadium.

One particular area the pair debated was whether Parker could catch Joshua to test the infamous "glass" chin the Kiwi's camp has highlighted leading up to the fight.

"Come March 31 I'm going to chase him around; my goal is to beat him up and knock him out. That's what I want to do," Parker said.

Joshua wasn't so sure though.

"I'm not going to let him catch me. I don't think he's got enough power in those hands to detonate on my chin and knock me out. And when I'm standing there and coming back, I want to see how he unfolds.

"He says I've got a glass chin, I want to see if he's got the power to detonate on it.

"I may not be as durable, but I can definitely take a punch, and get up and keep going, and get the win."

Related

Joseph Parker

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:54
1
Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.

Watch: Kiwi Paralympian struggles to fight back tears in emotional interview after claiming bronze medal eight years in the making

00:34
2
The Kiwi star injured his Australopithecus afarensis in OKC’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Watch: Steven Adams pulls out Latin language skills to describe latest injury

3
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner. Black Caps v England, second international cricket ODI, Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Wednesday, 28 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Huge blow for NZ with Mitchell Santner to miss up to nine months of cricket with serious knee injury

00:41
4
The Kiwi warned Joshua he would chase him around the ring.

'Come at me with your power, I'll bring it back!' Joseph Parker taunts Anthony Joshua during face-to-face clash

00:22
5
PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis walked onto the field twice and appeared to be carrying a pistol in a holster around his waist.

Arrest-evading Greek football club owner who carried gun onto pitch issues apology for 'emotional reaction'

03:40
Lisa Clist of Choice Biking says getting more people on bikes would help with long-term health problems in New Zealand.

'It puts some people off' - advocates say cyclists should be able to ride without helmets

A brain injury specialist says not wearing helmets opens riders up to more risk of injury.


04:22
Ludo Campbell-Reid says those buying one of the Daisy Apartments in Kingsland know what they are getting into.

Council designer applauds apartments with no car parks as 'heroic', but businesses unsure

Business owners say it will likely add more cars to the street, impeding parking and increasing congestion.

07:46
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

'I'm now aware that one of the victims has contacted police' - Labour's general secretary Andrew Kirton says summer camp assault victim has Party's full support

Four teenagers were allegedly assaulted at a Young Labour summer camp.


01:08
The army were despatched today to remove the car outside Salisbury, where Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent.

New Zealand government condemns nerve agent attack on ex-Russian spy in England as an 'affront on global rules and norms'

Winston Peters today said the attack on Sergei Skirpal and his daughter was "repugnant".

Police car generic.

Woman car-jacked at gunpoint by two young males in Waikato

The pair are still on the run in the stolen car after the incident this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 