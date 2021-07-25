Clareburt narrowly misses out on becoming NZ's first medallist in Tokyo

Swimmer Lewis Clareburt has narrowly missed out on a medal in the final of the 400-metre individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics this afternoon.

The 22-year-old Wellingtonian was trying to become the first New Zealander to medal in the Olympic pool since Danyon Loader won double gold at Atlanta 1996.

He came out of the gates quickly, just as he did in the heat, sitting around fifth at the first turn.

It was the backstroke leg where he pounced, taking the lead and turning in the gold medal position heading into the second half of the race.

But as in the heat, American Chase Kalisz burst ahead in the breaststroke, gaining over a bodylength advantage.

Clareburt remained in the silver medal position however, and just needed to hold off his opponents. But, in the final 50 metres, his body tightened and he was reigned in, touching in seventh.

It was a heartbreaking finish but a learning curve for the young Kiwi. His time of 4:11.22 was just 0.84 seconds off the podium, but nearly two seconds slower than his heat time yesterday.

“I did everything I could to put myself in a good position to swim fast this morning and I just couldn’t," Clareburt said after the race.

"It was tough. What hurts more, if I had done my time in the heat in the final, it would have been enough."

Kalisz held on to comfortably take gold in 4:09.42, while fellow American Jay Litherland took silver and Australian Brendon Smith bronze.

Lewis Clareburt broke a national record in the heats of the 400-metre individual medley at Tokyo 2020. Source: Photosport

Clareburt still has another chance to medal in Tokyo, with his heat for the 200-metre individual medley scheduled for Wednesday night.