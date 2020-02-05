Christchurch Boys' High School rowers target world record in fundraising attempt

Christchurch Boys' High School's rowing team's today embarked on one of their toughest challenges yet.

They're hoping to break a Concept 2 world record for the longest team erg for boys ages 19 and under.

At the same time, they're hoping to raise at least $10,000 for the Leukaemia and Blood Foundation, to show their support for a senior crew member who's recently finished his cancer treatment.

Edward Lopas finished his last round of chemotherapy in November, and remarkably is already back in the boat training with the Boys' High squad.

"I had to do a lot of work by myself in a single and on the erg to build back up my fitness and strength," he said.

The teenager who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in July last year chose a short, aggressive treatment programme, to make his dream of returning to the squad in 2020 a reality.

"He had his first race back two months after his last treatment which was a huge milestone, and ever since it's been milestone after milestone, most recently a 2km erg," said Anna Lopas, Ed's Mum.

As part of the challenge, Edward Lopas has smashed another milestone, rowing continuously for 90 minutes.

Each senior rower will take turns rowing 90 minute stints, to break the current world record which is 96 hour, around four day.

Younger rowers will help out in hour slots, and novices will do half an hour each.

Rowing Captain, Henry Woelders, told 1 NEWS the crew have the motivation and determination to make it through the full six day's their aiming for.

"Everyone's buzzing cause we all know what he's (Ed) has gone through to be back where he is today with us, and it just makes us want to push so much harder," he said.

Christchurch Boys High School's out to retain the prestigious Maadi Cup, after winning the Under 18 Boys Eight for the first time in the school's history last year.

The ultimate goal for Edward Lopas is to be a part of the squad heading to the 2020 Maadi Cup in Lake Ruataniwha at the end of March.

Tom Clyma, the Boys High Senior Coach, said Ed's attitude is admirable.