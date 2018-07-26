'This is career on the line stuff' - Anthony Joshua's promoter says Joseph Parker must dominate upcoming fight, or risk sliding into oblivion

Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn says he sees Joseph Parker as the "slight favourite" against Dillian Whyte.

But he warns that Parker must put on a show in order to get another shot at a title.

Hearn spoke to 1 NEWS this morning in London and said there will be grave consequences for the loser of Sunday's fight between Parker and Whyte.

"This is a massive fight, if Joseph Parker loses this fight he is out. He will have a long way back and you may not see him again," said Hearn.

"If he wins against Dillian Whyte he will be right in there knocking Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua again. It's a massive moment for his career."

Hearn's golden fighter Joshua won the WBO title off Parker after a unanimous victory in Wales in April and added it to his collection of WBA and IBF belts.

"This fight is much more important and I know it sounds strange, much more important than the Joshua fight.

"This is career on the line stuff. I see him (Parker) as the slight favourite in this fight but we have got to see the old Joseph Parker, we don't want to see the passive guy."

Hearn believes Parker needs to return to his old style of trading blows and unleash combinations which saw the New Zealand fighter earn knockouts early in his professional career.

"He has to use his speed, he has got to use his movement, his power – the fact that he can fight on the inside.

"But I get the feeling they are ready to do that because they have had enough of the other stuff."

The Matchroom Sport promoter said it could all be over for the loser and that earning a title shot in the future will be very bleak.

"Whoever loses on Saturday the world title dreams are over for a very long time."

Hearn expects a hungrier and game Parker to turn up at London’s O2 Arena against Whyte.

"Something about Joseph where he didn't feel he did himself justice in the Joshua fight, I think he wants to go in there and I am hoping what I am feeling is right and that he wants to have a tear up.

"He wants to have a real fight and he has got the right guy in Dillian Whyte."