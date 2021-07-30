Burling, Tuke with one hand on gold heading into final day

New Zealand sailing pair Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have one hand on another Olympic gold medal after some strong racing today.

New Zealand's Peter Burling, left, and Blair Tuke. Source: Associated Press

The duo opened up a four-point gap at the top of the 49er leaderboard going into the medal race tomorrow afternoon.

Burling and Tuke finished fifth, second and 11th in their final three races before tomorrow's medal race, snatching the overall lead off Great Britain, who faltered.

The Kiwis sit on 52 points, while the Brits and Spanish trail on 56.

The medal race counts for double points, so a strong final race will likely still be needed for Burling and Tuke to defend their Olympic title.

Elsewhere, Sam Meech became the first Kiwi sailor to wrap up their event this afternoon. Meech finished 10th overall in the men's laser after disappointingly finishing last in the medal race today.

Josh Junior boosted his medal hopes after winning the final race before Tuesday's medal race. However, he must overturn an eight-point gap between himself and third-placed Spaniard Joan Cardona Mendez in the medal race to stand any chance of a podium.

Also in the mix are Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox in the men's 470. The pair sit fifth going into the final two races before Wednesday's medal race, and are only five points off third.

Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson have finished 12th in the Nacra 17, as have Alex Maloney and Molly Meech in the 49er FX.