Burling and Tuke's medal race postponed due to lack of wind

A lack of wind in Enoshima has postponed Peter Burling and Blair Tuke's 49er medal race this evening.

New Zealand's Peter Burling, left, and Blair Tuke. Source: Associated Press

The pair were scheduled to go for gold at 6.30pm tonight, but the adverse conditions has led to the race being pushed back until tomorrow.

All of today's other sailing races were also postponed, including Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox's ninth and 10th races in the 470.

The races had initially been delayed for over two hours before they were officially postponed.

1 NEWS understands the race will now take place at 4.30pm Tuesday (NZ time).