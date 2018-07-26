Boxing world gets first look at Joseph Parker since title fight loss to Anthony Joshua - 'He's grown up'

There's a new hostility and hunger about Joseph Parker.

That's what the boxing world is saying about the Kiwi heavyweight just days out from what's being dubbed his redemption fight against British boxer Dillian Whyte this weekend.

The pair had a work out in a shopping mall in London today – the first public appearance Parker has made since returning to the UK and he turned heads in doing so.

Former professional boxer Johnny Nelson says there’s an aggression about Parker he hasn’t seen before.

"I sense a little bit of an edge. This boy has turned into a man, he's grown up," he said.

"A loss might've done him a massive favour. The loss might've changed his psyche and mentality towards a fighter. The loss has made him into the hunter instead of the hunted."

Parker says his first career loss has made him hungry for a win at any cost – a mindset Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn says he must have going forward.

"This fight is much more important. I know it sounds strange but it's much more important than the Joshua fight because that was a bit of a no-lose situation for Parker," he said.

"I know you guys were all a bit behind him but it was always like, 'is he really going to win?' but this is like, /he must win or it's over'."