Boxing world gets first look at Joseph Parker since title fight loss to Anthony Joshua - 'He's grown up'

There's a new hostility and hunger about Joseph Parker.

That's what the boxing world is saying about the Kiwi heavyweight just days out from what's being dubbed his redemption fight against British boxer Dillian Whyte this weekend.

The pair had a work out in a shopping mall in London today – the first public appearance Parker has made since returning to the UK and he turned heads in doing so.

Former professional boxer Johnny Nelson says there’s an aggression about Parker he hasn’t seen before.

"I sense a little bit of an edge. This boy has turned into a man, he's grown up," he said.

"A loss might've done him a massive favour. The loss might've changed his psyche and mentality towards a fighter. The loss has made him into the hunter instead of the hunted."

Parker says his first career loss has made him hungry for a win at any cost – a mindset Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn says he must have going forward.

"This fight is much more important. I know it sounds strange but it's much more important than the Joshua fight because that was a bit of a no-lose situation for Parker," he said.

"I know you guys were all a bit behind him but it was always like, 'is he really going to win?' but this is like, /he must win or it's over'."

Parker fights Whyte on Sunday morning NZT at the O2 Arena in London.

Critics and fans alike sense there’s something different about the Kiwi boxer in his return to the UK. Source: 1 NEWS
Chris Froome will now look after his team mate Geraint Thomas in the final days of the Tour de France after losing more time to the yellow jersey holder on the 17th stage.

The defending champion, who was looking to win a record-equalling fifth Tour, cracked two kilometres from the finish in a 16km punishing climb up to the Col du Portet on Wednesday.

He now trails his fellow Briton by 2:31 with three competitive stages left and Dutchman Tom Dumoulin sandwiched in between them.

Froome, who was also hoping to be the first man in 20 years to achieve a Giro d'Italia-Tour double, has very limited options as he will not be allowed to attack the yellow jersey so close to Paris.

"I think he's got almost a two-minute lead on Dumoulin, which I think is a pretty comfortable lot," Froome told reporters after finishing 1:35 behind stage 17 winner Nairo Quintana and 48 seconds behind Thomas.

"I imagine we'll be able to finish it off. We've just got to look after him now," he added, seemingly conceding defeat.

"I've won the last three Grand Tours and G's (Thomas) ridden an absolutely faultless race this year, so he fully deserves to be in the yellow jersey, and fingers crossed he finishes it off and gets the job done in Paris."

Tonight's 18th stage is a flat route to Pau while Friday's 19th is a long mountainous trek finishing down the descent from the Col d'Aubisque.

Saturday's individual time trial will determine the final standings ahead of Sunday's parade to the Champs-Elysees.

In the final 2.4km of stage 17 Froome was gassed and struggled to stay in touch with the leaders. Source: SKY
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco may have had a big night with the bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, but it was a fan catching one of his home runs that stole the show.

Franco launched his second home run of the game in the bottom of the ninth over the left field fence at Citizens Bank Park which a fan rose up from his seat to take with a stunning one-handed catch across his body.

However, it wasn't until he turned around to show off his triumphant catch that it was revealed why he went to such awkward lengths to nab the ball with his right hand - he was holding a baby in his left hand as well.

Unfortunately for the excited fan and his child, the home run didn't change the final result with the Dodgers winning the game 7-6.

One very young Phillies fan will have an interesting entry in their baby book. Source: SKY
