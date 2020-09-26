TODAY |

Boss of British America's Cup entry enjoying fresh Auckland air after finally taking NZ trip

Source:  1 NEWS

Fresh sea air, a brisk breeze – it’s the little things Grant Simmer is enjoying now that he’s out of isolation and focusing on Team Inios UK’s America’s Cup campaign.

Team Ineos UK is funded by three of the richest businessmen in the UK but it means little to current border laws. Source: 1 NEWS

Simmer told 1 NEWS he was released from quarantine late yesterday and he celebrated with a coffee at a local Auckland café and dinner at a restaurant.

He’ll get to know all the top places well, given this will be his home for the next six months.

Up until now, the only signs of the British was the obligatory spy boat tracking the other syndicates out already sailing, but Simmer isn’t worried at how late his crew are arriving in Auckland.

“As it turned out for us, it was ok,” Simmer told 1 NEWS.

“We were able to keep working on the second boat but we also got a lot of sailing done on the first boat.”

A chunk of the Team Ineos crew flew in last night, including skipper Sir Ben Ainslie, but their two boats are yet to get here.

Simmer says they'll be sailing in the Waitematā Harbour by mid-October.

