TODAY |

Black Sticks women come from behind to beat Japan

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Sticks women remain unbeaten after two games at the Olympics after a come-from-behind win over Japan overnight.

New Zealand's Hope Ralph celebrates after scoring against Japan during a women's field hockey match at the 2020 Olympics. Source: Associated Press

Japan drew first blood in the game, with Oikawa Shihori scoring off a penalty corner three minutes into the second quarter.

Olivia Merry levelled the score with four minutes left in the second quarter, scoring for New Zealand off a penalty corner.

With scores level at 1-1 New Zealand were awarded another penalty corner with Hope Ralph finding the net off Merry's strike.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand came from behind to seal the win and remain unbeaten after two matches. Source: TVNZ

The Black Sticks held off Japan in the second half to take a 2-1 win.

Last night's win comes after the Blacks Sticks thrashed world No.2 Argentina 3-0 on Sunday.

Up next for New Zealand are Spain on Wednesday.

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hayden Wilde's ex-girlfriend 'regrets breaking up' with him
2
Aussie swim coach thrusts rail after Tokyo Olympics upset
3
German gymnasts wears unitards as push back to 'sexualisation'
4
Kiwi Hayden Wilde shows stunning sportsmanship, helps stricken winner after race
5
NZ in Tokyo: Who to watch on day four
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

All Blacks Sevens notch important Olympic victory over Argentina

Canadian footballer becomes first openly transgender Olympian

Kiwi mountain biker just misses out on Olympic medal

Kiwi tennis pair through to Olympic quarters after opponent contracts Covid