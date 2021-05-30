Black Sticks defeated again while late goal denies women's victory

The Black Sticks have fallen to a third straight defeat to the Kookaburras, despite a valiant effort that nearly saw them overturn a two-goal deficit twice, while the women's side drew once again with their Australian counterparts.

In the first-up women’s clash, a much improved effort from the Black Sticks in the second half gave the Manawatū crowd hope of a home side victory after two earlier draws but it wasn’t to be with a late Australian goal leaving the final score at 2-2.

Meanwhile, the Kookaburras collected their third of the series 4-2 with probably their best performance in front of the sold out crowd of around 1800 at the new Massey University turf.

Black Sticks men’s head coach Darren Smith said Australia was clearly the better team today.

“They dominated possession and we fed off scraps. We managed to get a couple of goals to put us back in the match but we let them score goals off our mistakes.”

The Kookaburras got off to a flier of a start with two goals in the first eight minutes. The first was an easy tap in from Trent Mitton who was left un-marked in front of goal after a strong Australian counter-attack. The second saw Jeremy Hayward get his drag flick penalty corner past his brother Leon for 2-0.

While Australia were down to nine players, Kane Russell clawed one back for the home side with a perfectly positioned penalty corner drag flick into the bottom left corner.

But within a minute Australia had restored their two goal lead after Blake Govers converted a penalty stroke won by Lachlan Sharp.

And just before the half-time break, Oliver MacIntyre scored his first goal for his country with a cracking drag flick to leave the halftime score at 3-2 to the Kookaburras.

A nice Nathan Ephraums touch gave the Kookaburras a 4-2 lead in a dominant third quarter, and they retained that lead until the final whistle.

Meanwhile in the women’s series, Tuesday night’s final test will be a winner-takes-all affair after another drawn match today.

The Hockeyroos rested the experienced and in-form trio of Edwina Bone, Jane Claxton and Stephanie Kershaw for today’s third match in the series.

But that didn’t hinder their start as they took an early lead with Maddy Fitzpatrick firing in a penalty corner into the top right corner.

Midway through the second spell Julia King equalised for the home side with a reverse shot from the top of the circle after a lovely through pass from captain Stacey Michelsen. Despite a few Black Sticks missed opportunities, the teams went into the halftime break all square at 1-1.

The biggest cheer of the day came in the third quarter when experienced defender Ella Gunson latched on to a rebound from an Olivia Merry penalty corner strike to give the home side a 2-1 lead.