Black Sox stay unbeaten at Softball world championships with gutsy display against Cuba

A two-run homer from Joel Evans has seen the Black Sox continue their hot form at softball's world championships in Prague, with New Zealand taking a 2-0 victory over Cuba.

Coming in the second inning, Evans' two-run effort was the only scoring play for either side, as New Zealand added their second win of their world title defence.

Cuba outbatted the Kiwi side, with seven hits to the Black Sox's four. However, sharp work in the field kept the South American champions scoreless.

New Zealand opened their campaign earlier this week with a win over the Czech Republic, and will next face Mexico tomorrow morning.

    A Joel Evans home-run gave NZ a 2-0 victory in Prague. Source: Softball NZ
