Black Ferns Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong scores sublime 75m runaway try against England at Canada Sevens

The Black Ferns Sevens team are set to face England in the Canada Sevens Cup quarter finals, after going through day one unbeaten at the Westhills Stadium in Langford.

The New Zealand side thrashed Brazil 51-0 in their first match of the day. They kept their rivals scoreless again in their second fixture pummelling England 22-0.

Tyla Nathan-Wong scored a stunning long range try for New Zealand off a penalty from 75m out, she caught the England defenders napping as she went for a quick tap and go just outside her own team's 22m line.

She raced away untouched to score down the left flank.

Fiji put up a spirited fight against the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games gold medal champs, but narrowly went down 12-7.