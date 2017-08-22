Black Ferns dominate Halberg Awards finalists

The finalists for this year's Halberg Awards have been confirmed, with several of the world champion Black Ferns in the running to pick up New Zealand's top sporting prizes.

Source: Photosport

In the Sportsman of the Year category, World Rugby's player of the year Beauden Barrett leads the contenders, while shot putter Tom Walsh is also included after his performance at last year's World Championships in London.

Formula One driver Brendon Hartley picks up a nod after a remarkable season that saw him debut in the world's top motorsport competition, while Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor is a shock contender.

The Black Ferns' success in 2017 is reflected in the nominees for Sportswoman of the Year, with both Sarah Goss and Portia Woodman in contention for the award.

Lisa Carrington will have the chance at back-to-back awards, having won both the Sportswoman and Supreme awards last year.

Golfer Lydia Ko is the final nominee.

Disabled Athlete of the Year sees para-athletics stars William Steadman and Holly Robinson in contention, with swimmer Sophie Pascoe and skier Corey Patterson also nominated.

The Black Ferns have the chance for more silverware, nominated for Team of the Year, alongside Team New Zealand, The Black Sox softballers, and the kayak duo of Lisa Carrington and Caitlyn Ryan.

Coach of the Black Ferns Glenn Moore is also nominated for coach of the year, with rowing mastermind Gary Hay, Black Sox coach Mark Sorensen included, while coach of Lisa Carrington, Gordon Walker, can also pick up back-to-back awards after his 2017 success.

The 55th annual Halberg Awards take place on February 8 in Auckland.

Halberg Awards finalists:

Sportsman: Beauden Barrett (rugby), Brendon Hartley (motorsport), Ross Taylor (cricket), Tom Walsh (athletics).

Sportswoman: Lisa Carrington (canoe racing), Sarah Goss (rugby), Lydia Ko (golf), Portia Woodman (rugby).

Disabled: Sophie Pascoe (para swimming), Corey Peters (para skiing), Holly Robinson (para athletics), William Stedman (para athletics).

Team: Team NZ (yachting), Black Sox (softball), Black Ferns (rugby), women's K2 kayakers Carrington and Caitlin Ryan.