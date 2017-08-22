 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Black Ferns dominate Halberg Awards finalists

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The finalists for this year's Halberg Awards have been confirmed, with several of the world champion Black Ferns in the running to pick up New Zealand's top sporting prizes.

Coach Glenn Moore says he's happy with the team's preparations and analysis now that it's 'do-or-die' footy.

Source: Photosport

In the Sportsman of the Year category, World Rugby's player of the year Beauden Barrett leads the contenders, while shot putter Tom Walsh is also included after his performance at last year's World Championships in London.

Formula One driver Brendon Hartley picks up a nod after a remarkable season that saw him debut in the world's top motorsport competition, while Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor is a shock contender.

The Black Ferns' success in 2017 is reflected in the nominees for Sportswoman of the Year, with both Sarah Goss and Portia Woodman in contention for the award. 

Lisa Carrington will have the chance at back-to-back awards, having won both the Sportswoman and Supreme awards last year. 

Golfer Lydia Ko is the final nominee.

Disabled Athlete of the Year sees para-athletics stars William Steadman and Holly Robinson in contention, with swimmer Sophie Pascoe and skier Corey Patterson also nominated.

The Black Ferns have the chance for more silverware, nominated for Team of the Year, alongside Team New Zealand, The Black Sox softballers, and the kayak duo of Lisa Carrington and Caitlyn Ryan.

Coach of the Black Ferns Glenn Moore is also nominated for coach of the year, with rowing mastermind Gary Hay, Black Sox coach Mark Sorensen included, while coach of Lisa Carrington, Gordon Walker, can also pick up back-to-back awards after his 2017 success.

The 55th annual Halberg Awards take place on February 8 in Auckland.

Halberg Awards finalists:

Sportsman: Beauden Barrett (rugby), Brendon Hartley (motorsport), Ross Taylor (cricket), Tom Walsh (athletics).

Sportswoman: Lisa Carrington (canoe racing), Sarah Goss (rugby), Lydia Ko (golf), Portia Woodman (rugby).

Disabled: Sophie Pascoe (para swimming), Corey Peters (para skiing), Holly Robinson (para athletics), William Stedman (para athletics).

Team: Team NZ (yachting), Black Sox (softball), Black Ferns (rugby), women's K2 kayakers Carrington and Caitlin Ryan.

Coach: Gary Hay (rowing), Glenn Moore (rugby), Mark Sorenson (softball), Gordon Walker (canoe racing).

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Brisbane's Alex Ross was judged to have gotten in the way of the stumps in the three run loss to Hobart.

Controversy as BBL batsman given out in rarely-seen 'obstructing the field' decision

00:27
2
The world's most expensive footballer showed off his bizarre celebration after scoring for PSG against Amiens.

Watch: What the? Neymar celebrates goal by balancing boot on forehead

00:27
3
The Brisbane Heat captain was aggrieved that one of his players was controversially given out against Hobart.

'Wasn't the right decision!' Brendon McCullum fumes at rival skipper after controversial obstruction dismissal

4
Coach Glenn Moore says he's happy with the team's preparations and analysis now that it's 'do-or-die' footy.

Black Ferns dominate Halberg Awards finalists

5
Ben Stokes bats

Ben Stokes included in England's Test squad to face Black Caps

02:02
Inspector Olaf Jensen said police are scoping the viability of sonar devices to recover a skydiver who plunged into Lake Wakatipu at high speed.

Watch: 'We are looking at a recovery' - Otago police say they are looking for a body after Lake Wakatipu skydiving accident

Inspector Olaf Jensen said police are scoping the viability of using sonar devices to recover the body.

Auckland, New Zealand - January 11, 2014: New Homes on January 11, 2014. House prices are booming around New Zealand - with the average price of an Auckland city home rocketing to $735,692.

House prices up 6.6 per cent across NZ last year, sales volumes plunge

QV says the frenzy of the previous three years gave way to more normal activity in NZ's housing markets.

00:39
Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of sexual misconduct.

Watch: James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations 'not accurate' on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have accused Franco of sexual misconduct.

02:29
The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

The double Paralympic gold medallist says travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

00:26
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself while in the bush

Friedmann used techniques he'd learned from watching Bear Grylls to help him survive.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 